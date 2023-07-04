City of Phoenix will stop funding Mesa airport in 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On June 30, 2024, the City of Phoenix will withdraw from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. Phoenix has been part of the PMGAA for over 17 years, contributing over $25 million to support the growth and development of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, owned by the PMGAA.

“Given the Phoenix-Mesa Airport Authority’s strength and financial solvency, as well as Phoenix’s need to continue making financial investments in its own system of airports, now is the right time to conclude participation on the PMGAA Board,” Phoenix City Councilman Jim Waring, who also serves as the current Vice-Chair of the Board, said in a statement.

Phoenix notified PMGAA’s CEO recently of its plan to withdraw. “PMGAA appreciates the resources, aviation experience, and leadership that the City of Phoenix has provided during the past 17+ years as a member of the Authority”, PMGAA CEO J. Brian O’Neill said in a statement. “PMGAA staff values its relationship with PHX staff and remains committed to working together on issues of mutual interest in the future.”

The one-year notice, the City of Phoenix said, is to “help ensure an orderly transition and provide the Authority ample time to account for the reduction in member contributions.”

The airport used to be the Williams Airforce Base, but it closed down in 1993 and reopened as Williams Gateway Airport in 1994. It was renamed again in 2007 to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Currently, the airport hosts over 40 companies and serves over 45 cities with non-stop flights.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.