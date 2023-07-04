Your Life
Champion Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest

This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand...
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(Yuki IWAMURA | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONEY ISLAND, NY (AP) - Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, downing 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

Chestnut outate runner-up Geoffrey Esper and the rest of an international field of 15 competitive eaters by double digits to clinch his 16th title. Esper, of Oxford, Massachusetts, managed to ingest 49 hot dogs and buns. In the women’s contest, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to collect her ninth Mustard Belt. But stormy weather moved over New York City’s Coney Island, delaying the two-hour competition.

“What a roller coaster, emotionally,” Chestnut said after riding out the rain and wondering whether the famed contest would go on before the men could compete. The 39-year-old from Westfield, Indiana first competed for the Nathan’s title in 2005 and hasn’t lost it since 2015. His best finish was in 2021, when he tallied 76 hot dogs, but Tuesday’s weather disruption made a repeat impossible.

“Everybody got messed up,” Chestnut said. Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara’s 33 1/2 hot dogs in 10 minutes in a women’s event that appeared much closer until the final count was announced. The unofficial real-time counter showed the two leaders tied throughout much of the competition. A last count of plates settled the score.

Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off. “The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors,” Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida, said after the competition. “Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.”

According to ESPN, the annual contest on New York City’s Coney Island drew competitors from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Australia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

