12 county attorneys ask Gov. Hobbs to rescind executive order on abortion

Arizona's GOP lawmakers have indefinitely halted Hobbs' nominees after what they say is a "slew" of executive orders while the legislature is out of session.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republicans are accusing Governor Katie Hobbs of going too far with recent executive orders limiting who can prosecute abortion-related crimes and expanding protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

On Monday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and 11 other county attorneys in Arizona signed a letter asking the Democratic governor to rescind an order stripping them of their authority to prosecute abortion crimes.

“This executive order results in an exercise of authority not vested in the governor’s office. It is a substantial overreach to suggest the governor may strip away prosecutorial discretion from local, elected officials,” Mitchell said in a statement.

The letter followed one sent earlier from House Speaker Ben Toma, a Republican from Peoria, calling on Hobbs to rescind an order banning state support of so-called conversion therapy, saying it is unenforceable and unconstitutional.

The therapy, which has been widely discredited, aims to change someone’s sexual orientation. “The far-reaching mandates for your Executive Order also threaten to violate the Parents’ Bill of Rights ... and Arizonans’ constitutional rights, including patients’ right to freely speak with their therapists,” Toma said in his letter.

