Adrian finds family to call his own

Adrian has finally been adopted!
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Thousands of foster care children are looking for safe and loving homes. We have some fantastic news to share in our Finding Forever series about a teenager who dreamed for years about being adopted.

The last time you met Adrian, he visited the AZFamily’s studios a year ago to let the world know how great of a kid he is. Adrian loves tv news and electronics, and more than all that, he loves the idea of having a home with a loving, safe family to call his own.

Adrian could barely contain his excitement when he got to tour our studios for a second time. This time he brought some news that melted our hearts. “I am actually a teacher at Desert Edge High School, where Adrian attends, and I met him last year,” said Paige Bateman, Adrian’s newly adopted mom.

Little did Adrian know, but Paige, a teacher he would occasionally say hello to at school, would eventually become his adopted mother. She said she got an email with our story about Adrian, not knowing he was in foster care and looking for a family. “He’s an amazing kid. We would be stupid not to do this.” Rachel Bateman, Adrian’s other adopted mom, said.

Paige chatted with Rachel, her wife, and they decided they needed to adopt Adrian. “He is one of the best human beings,” Paige said. “He has amazing initiative. He just wants to help people.”

When Adrian got the news, he was beyond excited. “Excited! Lots! I enjoy my family lots,” Adrian said. That excitement came with tears, too, since after ten years of waiting or 3,444 days of dreaming, Adrian finally has a family.

He joined his moms and classmate, Noah, Paige and Rachel’s first adopted son. The two went from being buddies in school to brothers and have never looked back. “Anything that he does, he’s like ‘What about Noah?’,” Paige said. “Whether it’s at school or out and about, he says, ‘I wish my brother could be here.’”

The couple said Adrian is an angel, always looking to help the family and his brother. “The biggest thing I’ve noticed in our home is that we laugh a lot more! You are a funny dude!” Rachel said.

They are right--Adrian is a riot! He is finally part of what he dreamt about for so many years--a loving family that watches out for each other. “I love him, I’m not going anywhere,” he said, hugging his brother Noah. “I will be there to support him.”

Contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org to learn more about the adoption process. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

