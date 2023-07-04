3 dead, 2 injured after crash near I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people are dead and two more are hospitalized after a crash near Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened along 28th Avenue and Thunderbird, not far from the on/off-ramps of the freeway around 11 p.m. Officers say that three cars were involved and ground video from the scene shows that at least one vehicle caught fire. A short time later, detectives on scene confirmed three deaths, including a pedestrian. Two others were injured, but it’s unclear if they were hospitalized.

Thunderbird Road is closed from the I-17 to 29th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route as police continue the investigation. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

