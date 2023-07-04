2 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at home near Gila Bend

GILA BEND, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman are dead, and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday afternoon near Gila Bend.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at a home near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road, west of Gila Bend. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says one shooting victim showed up at a fire station. Another victim was found inside a home. The victims have since been identified as 44-year-old Melissa Gutierrez and 22-year-old Orlando Osegueda. They did not survive their injuries.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old David Diaz in connection with the shooting, but no other details have been released. The case remains under investigation by the MCSO Homicide Unit.

