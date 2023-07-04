2 arrested after Yuma woman killed by stray bullet in her home

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman are in custody regarding the death of a woman who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home in Yuma. The suspects are Jose Flores and Mia Dominguez, 18 years old, from Yuma.

Yuma County sheriff’s deputies were called to reports of shots fired in the 1st Street and Avenue B area just after midnight on Sunday. Inside a home in the area, deputies found 31-year-old Christian Galindo with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While details about what led up to the shooting have not been released, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Tuesday. Flores was booked for second-degree murder, while Dominguez was booked for second-degree murder, false reporting to law enforcement, hindering prosecution and evidence tampering.

The homicide remains under investigation.

