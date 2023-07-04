100 new US citizens take Oath during Phoenix ceremony on Independence Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court District of Arizona welcomed 100 new U.S. citizens Tuesday during a naturalization ceremony at South Mountain Community College.

It took years of patience and paperwork for many to get to this moment. While others say, it only took them a few months. Wilber Caminero, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic, said there were no words to describe what Tuesday’s ceremony meant to him. “It’s kind of like a dream come true, ever since I was a little kid I really dreamt of being in this country. To be a citizen is indescribable,” he said.

The citizenship candidates originate from 35 countries, including Albania, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Dominica Republic, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Germany, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Uganda, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Sandie Pietz moved to the United States 40 years ago, but she officially became a citizen today. “Originally from Germany, I’ve been here since I was 8 years old,” she said. “This is my home and today it’s officially my home. It means the world to me. This is where I grew up, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, especially on a day like today.”

Others who took part in the ceremony haven’t lived here as long but say it’s a dream they’ve been chasing. “Most of us come here out of necessity, because there is no opportunity in our country and we are opening doors and doing what we can to help our families get ahead,” Angel Mandragon said in Spanish.

Most were able to share the moment with their families, depending on their support along the way. “To celebrate with my kids and husband, its just wonderful,” said Pietz.

Others, like Paul Tse from Cameroon, say he is in the country alone. “I moved to Arizona for my job, my job brought me here, so I’m here by myself.” Still, he feels the sacrifice is worth it. “I came to the United States, I went to school and I got my dream job. So I think the sky is the limit for me, I just have to keep shooting for the stars,” Tse said.

South Mountain Community College has been hosting naturalization ceremonies on July 4th for the past 35 years.

