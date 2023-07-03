Woman hospitalized, 7 people displaced after fire at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Seven people are without a home, and a woman is in the hospital after a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to a fire that broke out in an attic of a two-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Crews arrived and quickly extinguished the flames, stopping them from spreading to nearby units.

One woman was treated and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Phoenix Fire says seven tenants are now displaced and are receiving help from a community assistance van. An investigation is underway to find out what sparked the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.