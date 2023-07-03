Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman hospitalized, 7 people displaced after fire at Phoenix apartment complex

An investigation is underway to find out what sparked the fire.
An investigation is underway to find out what sparked the fire.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Seven people are without a home, and a woman is in the hospital after a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to a fire that broke out in an attic of a two-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Crews arrived and quickly extinguished the flames, stopping them from spreading to nearby units.

One woman was treated and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Phoenix Fire says seven tenants are now displaced and are receiving help from a community assistance van. An investigation is underway to find out what sparked the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 28-year-old man was driving east on Camelback Road when he crashed into two...
Two hospitalized after serious multi-vehicle crash in Glendale
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
Man dead, 2 officers injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at Scottsdale hotel
Fire crews from multiple cities battled the flames.
Multiple fires destroy 2 homes, damage 4 more in east Phoenix neighborhood
Glendale Fire Department says no injuries have been reported so far.
Crews battle large fire at Glendale auto repair shop

Latest News

Temperatures expected to hover around 115 degrees for the next couple of days.
First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead for metro Phoenix
Brother and sister, Sawyer and Isley Dietrich recently won gold and silver for their age...
Casa Grande siblings win gold and silver at national fiddle championship
Casa Grande kids win at national fiddle championships
Around 308 firefighters are battling the blaze.
Beehive fire burns 2,100 acres in southern Arizona, no containment