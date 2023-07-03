Woman dies after being struck by stray bullet inside Yuma home

YUMA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being struck by an apparent stray bullet while inside her home in Yuma.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Yuma County deputies were called to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st Street and Avenue B. There, deputies found a woman in a nearby home who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics with the Rural Metro Fire Department arrived and continued medical aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She’s since been identified as 31-year-old Christian Galindo of Yuma.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau. Right now, it’s unclear how many shots were fired or where they originated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be provided through the sheriff’s office website here.

