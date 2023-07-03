Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for somewhere to watch a spectacular fireworks show for Independence Day? We’ve got you covered. Arizona’s Family has a round-up for firework shows and display for the Fourth of July.

Locations

Chandler: All-American Bash in downtown Chandler - 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - in lieu of fireworks, they will have a 5-min pyrotechnic show with their concert.

Scottsdale: 4th of July Celebration at Westworld - It’s the Largest fireworks show in the city’s history and goes on from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Glendale: Fireworks Fest at Westgate - Event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tempe: Diablo Stadium - Event starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m. Presley Tennant is performing.

Phoenix Fabulous 4th - Event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- Dubbed the largest fireworks in the southwest

Goodyear Star Spangled Forth - Event starts at 6 p.m. with a 20-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Fountain Hills: Forth at the Fountain - Event starts at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.