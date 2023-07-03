Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July

Girls watching fireworks
Girls watching fireworks(PxHere via MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for somewhere to watch a spectacular fireworks show for Independence Day? We’ve got you covered. Arizona’s Family has a round-up for firework shows and display for the Fourth of July.

Locations

  • Chandler: All-American Bash in downtown Chandler - 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - in lieu of fireworks, they will have a 5-min pyrotechnic show with their concert.
  • Scottsdale: 4th of July Celebration at Westworld - It’s the Largest fireworks show in the city’s history and goes on from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Glendale: Fireworks Fest at Westgate - Event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tempe: Diablo Stadium - Event starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m. Presley Tennant is performing.
  • Phoenix Fabulous 4th - Event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- Dubbed the largest fireworks in the southwest
  • Goodyear Star Spangled Forth - Event starts at 6 p.m. with a 20-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m.
  • Fountain Hills: Forth at the Fountain - Event starts at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate...
Man dead after crashing car into wall in north Phoenix
Neither person has been found yet.
Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
Man dead, 2 officers injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
The man hasn't been identified yet.
Man dead after two-vehicle, motorcycle crash in northwest Phoenix
Officials say a woman’s leg was amputated after it got trapped under a moving walkway at a Thai...
Woman’s leg amputated after getting trapped under moving walkway at airport

Latest News

It's time for the running of the bulls in northern Spain's Pamplona.
Northern Spain is more than the “running of the bulls”
Exploring Pamplona, Spain and other parts of northern Spain
There's plenty to do this weekend before the 4th of July holiday!
Lots to do in Phoenix and beyond this holiday weekend
There's all kinds of tasty delights and incredible hospitality to enjoy at The Mick.
The Mick Brasserie combining world-class cooking and hospitality