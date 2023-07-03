Toddler in critical condition after medical emergency in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters found an injured toddler around 1 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. The child was rushed to a pediatric hospital in critical condition. It is not known where exactly the emergency happened or if anyone was with the child.

A crisis response team is helping the child’s family during this time.

Editor’s Note: Firefighters initially said the toddler was shocked by electricity; however, their recent update said the child had a medical emergency.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.