Toddler in critical condition after medical emergency in Phoenix

A child was rushed to a hospital early Monday afternoon.
A child was rushed to a hospital early Monday afternoon.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters found an injured toddler around 1 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. The child was rushed to a pediatric hospital in critical condition. It is not known where exactly the emergency happened or if anyone was with the child.

A crisis response team is helping the child’s family during this time.

Editor’s Note: Firefighters initially said the toddler was shocked by electricity; however, their recent update said the child had a medical emergency.

