Surprise house fire sends 3 people, 1 firefighter to the hospital

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people and a firefighter were sent to the hospital after a house fire broke out in Surprise on Sunday night.

Surprise Fire officials were called to a second-story house fire that sparked in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane. Once firefighters got inside, visibility in the home was minimal. The crew battled serious heat to get to the second floor, where they found a bedroom full of flames. Fortunately, they were able to put the fire out quickly.

Three adults were rescued from the home and taken to a hospital. One person is in critical condition with respiratory and facial burns, while the two others had minor respiratory burns and have been released. A firefighter had a minor injury from the blaze and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The home is significantly damaged, but the family’s dog was also rescued and is in good condition. Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

