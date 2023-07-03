Sea Life Aquarium hosts underwater gender reveal party

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe’s Sea Life Aquarium recently hosted a gender reveal party featuring special guest Green Sea Turtle Ziva.

The Styskals were thrilled to learn, courtesy of a nose bop by Ziva against a blue target, that the family would soon be welcoming a baby boy! The family reached out to Sea Life with the idea for the reveal, and Arizona Aquarium Curator Julie Toma was able to start Ziva’s training through positive reinforcement techniques.

Initially, the two worked together in a holding tank until Toma believed Ziva could handle a move into the large ocean exhibit where the gender reveal would happen. According to Toma, Ziva only needed 3 hours to learn how to consistently choose and identify the blue target.

The turtle has been calling Sea Life home since 2010 after being rescued after a boat strike incident. Click here to meet Ziva yourself and see the other delights at Sea Life Aquarium.

