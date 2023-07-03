Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van

Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5, 2017, that shows him lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – Terry Davis, the Tennessee man who became a viral sensation for lighting fireworks while in his wheelchair, is asking for help from the public.

Davis, also known as “Back Up Terry” or “Put It in Reverse Terry,” is need of a new wheelchair-accessible van.

According to a GoFundMe page, Davis’ wheelchair-accessible van is “broken beyond cost of repair” and he needs a new vehicle.

Fans have previously helped Davis get a new wheelchair and ramp.

Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5, 2017, that shows him lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July. As the fireworks go off, Davis struggles to get out of the way in his wheelchair. The man recording the video is heard yelling at Davis to get to safety, saying, “Back up Terry! Put it in reverse Terry!”

The original YouTube video has nearly 15 million views.

In a Facebook post on Friday, news personality Winnie Wright said that despite years of effort, Davis “does not get a single dollar from any merchandise sold with his name or likeness.”

Davis has been using a wheelchair since he suffered a serious spinal injury nearly 15 years ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate...
Man dead after crashing car into wall in north Phoenix
Neither person has been found yet.
Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase
The man hasn't been identified yet.
Man dead after two-vehicle, motorcycle crash in northwest Phoenix
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
Man dead, 2 officers injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
File image
Teen arrested after man found shot to death in his car in Phoenix

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Clarkdale is reducing water use after one of the town's water wells went offline on Saturday.
Clarkdale launches strict water restrictions to curb usage during well repair
FILE - Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin hangs his head during the fourth quarter during his...
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin has died at 79
Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin hangs his head during the fourth quarter during his team's...
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin dies at 79
.
First Alert Weather Day: Scorching hot across metro Phoenix