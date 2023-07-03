Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Politics Unplugged Podcast: Stephen Richer

An in-depth discussion with the Maricopa County Recorder
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dennis is joined by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer to talk about his defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, the former Republican nominee for governor. Dennis also talks to Richer about his political future and whether he will run for reelection or seek a different office.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

RECENT EPISODES

Doug Ducey: In the debut episode of Politics Unplugged, Dennis Welch sits down with former Gov. Doug Ducey to talk about what he’s been up to since leaving office. They discuss his latest project, MAGA, and the exploding growth and cost of the state’s school voucher program that he championed. Ducey also tells us the rest of the story behind that infamous phone call from the Trump White House while he was certifying the 2020 election results.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate...
Man dead after crashing car into wall in north Phoenix
Neither person has been found yet.
Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
Man dead, 2 officers injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
The man hasn't been identified yet.
Man dead after two-vehicle, motorcycle crash in northwest Phoenix
Officials say a woman’s leg was amputated after it got trapped under a moving walkway at a Thai...
Woman’s leg amputated after getting trapped under moving walkway at airport

Latest News

C.J. Fite
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Defensive tackle C.J. Fite
The Rashadas: Jaden (left), Harlen (center), Roman (right)
Speak of the Devils Podcast: The Rashada Sun Devil legacy
Steven Rowley
Olivia’s Book Club Podcast: Steven Rowley, “The Celebrants”
Summer Vacation Tips
On Your Side Podcast: Summer Vacation Tips