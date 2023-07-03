Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pilot Fire burns over 8,000 acres near Wikieup

The Pilot fire burning northeast of Wikieup has grown to over 8,000 acres of as Thursday, July 6.
The Pilot fire burning northeast of Wikieup has grown to over 8,000 acres of as Thursday, July 6.(Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIKIEUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wildfire that sparked up near the town of Wikieup over the weekend has burned over 8,000 acres as of Thursday morning.

The Pilot Fire started late Saturday morning, July 1, near the O RO Ranch in Yavapai County’s Mohon Mountains. As of Monday morning, the fire burned 1,776 acres as it made its way uphill about 20 miles northeast of Wikieup along the Mohon Mountains. By Wednesday, the fire had grown to over 5,000 acres. As of Thursday, the Pilot Fire has been mapped at 8,201 acres.

Since the fire has been moving through remote terrain, it hasn’t threatened any structures or ranches in the area. However, crews are still working to learn more about how the fire is growing. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says they “will have boots on the ground” Thursday to get a better idea of the fire’s behavior and movement as well as scouting for suppression options.

While columns of smoke are visible around the US 93 and I-40 corridor, no traffic closures are in effect at this time. Check back for updates.

The Pilot Fire is burning about 20 miles to the east of Wikieup.
The Pilot Fire is burning about 20 miles to the east of Wikieup.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag
One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.
Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire in Gilbert
Jack Hudson was convicted of murder in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison.
Undercover Yuma deputy turned cop killer: the 4th of July murders that stunned Arizona
Both are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman, teen crash into pole after being shot in west Phoenix

Latest News

Drugs busts along border communities are becoming increasingly common.
DPS: Nearly 200 pounds of drugs seized on I-8 near Yuma were headed for Phoenix
Harris previously visited Tonopah in January.
VP Kamala Harris arrives in Laveen, meets with Gila River Indian Community
.
First Alert Weather: Heat wave to intensify in Arizona
Evacuations were ordered at Banner Health in Sun City West due to a nitrogen gas leak.
Banner Health in Sun City West reopens after nitrogen gas leak forced evacuations