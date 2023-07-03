Pilot Fire burns over 8,000 acres near Wikieup

WIKIEUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wildfire that sparked up near the town of Wikieup over the weekend has burned over 8,000 acres as of Thursday morning.

The Pilot Fire started late Saturday morning, July 1, near the O RO Ranch in Yavapai County’s Mohon Mountains. As of Monday morning, the fire burned 1,776 acres as it made its way uphill about 20 miles northeast of Wikieup along the Mohon Mountains. By Wednesday, the fire had grown to over 5,000 acres. As of Thursday, the Pilot Fire has been mapped at 8,201 acres.

Since the fire has been moving through remote terrain, it hasn’t threatened any structures or ranches in the area. However, crews are still working to learn more about how the fire is growing. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says they “will have boots on the ground” Thursday to get a better idea of the fire’s behavior and movement as well as scouting for suppression options.

While columns of smoke are visible around the US 93 and I-40 corridor, no traffic closures are in effect at this time. Check back for updates.

The Pilot Fire is burning about 20 miles to the east of Wikieup. (Arizona's Family)

