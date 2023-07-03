Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pilot Fire burns nearly 1,800 acres near Wikieup

Photos shared by wildland officials showed a heavy plume of smoke.
Photos shared by wildland officials showed a heavy plume of smoke.(AZ State Forestry)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIKIEUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire has sparked up near the town of Wikieup, burning nearly 1,800 acres as of Monday morning.

According to the Arizona State Forestry, the Pilot Fire has burned 1,776 acres and is making its way uphill about 20 miles northeast of Wikieup along the Mohon Mountains. At last check, it ran south through Burro Mesa and started to creep northeast to Bear and Sheep Creek. In its current stage, it doesn’t appear to be threatening any structures or ranches in the area. However, crews are still working to learn more about how the fire is growing.

No traffic closures are in effect at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Pilot Fire is burning about 20 miles to the east of Wikieup.
The Pilot Fire is burning about 20 miles to the east of Wikieup.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate...
Man dead after crashing car into wall in north Phoenix
Neither person has been found yet.
Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase
The man hasn't been identified yet.
Man dead after two-vehicle, motorcycle crash in northwest Phoenix
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
Man dead, 2 officers injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
File image
Teen arrested after man found shot to death in his car in Phoenix

Latest News

Clarkdale is reducing water use after one of the town's water wells went offline on Saturday.
Clarkdale launches strict water restrictions to curb usage during well repair
Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin hangs his head during the fourth quarter during his team's...
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin dies at 79
.
First Alert Weather Day: Scorching hot across metro Phoenix
File image
Woman dies after being struck by stray bullet inside Yuma home