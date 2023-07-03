Pilot Fire burns nearly 1,800 acres near Wikieup

WIKIEUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire has sparked up near the town of Wikieup, burning nearly 1,800 acres as of Monday morning.

According to the Arizona State Forestry, the Pilot Fire has burned 1,776 acres and is making its way uphill about 20 miles northeast of Wikieup along the Mohon Mountains. At last check, it ran south through Burro Mesa and started to creep northeast to Bear and Sheep Creek. In its current stage, it doesn’t appear to be threatening any structures or ranches in the area. However, crews are still working to learn more about how the fire is growing.

No traffic closures are in effect at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Pilot Fire is burning about 20 miles to the east of Wikieup. (Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.