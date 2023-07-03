Phoenix man to compete in National Senior Games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is heading to Pittsburgh this week to compete in the National Senior Games. And his journey to this moment is nothing less than inspiring.

After his wife passed away in 2017, Gary Yeager decided to get active and began running as a way to push past the pain. Now 73 years old, Yeager has managed to lose 75 pounds while getting more fit with a mission to inspire others.

This year, he was selected as a Humana Game Changer, an athlete who exemplifies healthy aging and provides encouragement to others. Now he’s set to compete in the 5K Road Race at the National Senior Games, which are happening from July 7-18.

