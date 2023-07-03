Your Life
Phoenix man to compete in National Senior Games

Gary Yeager, 73, is heading to Pittsburgh this week after being selected out of more than 11,000 athletes to be a Humana Game Changer.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Phoenix man is heading to Pittsburgh this week to compete in the National Senior Games. And his journey to this moment is nothing less than inspiring.

After his wife passed away in 2017, Gary Yeager decided to get active and began running as a way to push past the pain. Now 73 years old, Yeager has managed to lose 75 pounds while getting more fit with a mission to inspire others.

This year, he was selected as a Humana Game Changer, an athlete who exemplifies healthy aging and provides encouragement to others. Now he’s set to compete in the 5K Road Race at the National Senior Games, which are happening from July 7-18.

Watch the video above to hear more about Yeager’s incredible journey!

