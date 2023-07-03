Your Life
At least 2 people shot along I-8 near Gila Bend

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m.(File image courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GILA BEND, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) At least two people have been shot in the area of Interstate 8 near Gila Bend.

Just before 1 p.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to a fire station in Gila Bend where someone showed up with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies soon located a second shooting victim near I-8. No other injuries were reported and additional details were not immediately available.

