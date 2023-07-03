Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin dies at 79

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin died Monday morning. He was 79.

Tobin coached the team from 1996-2000, leading the Cardinals to a playoff berth in 1998 by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys 20-7 in the wild-card round. That victory also ended a 51-year playoff victory drought. The Cardinals later fell to the Minnesota Vikings 41-21 in the divisional round.

“Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure.

“His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman. More than that, he was a consummate family man and always a class act who positively impacted everyone he encountered.”

Plummer, who was the quarterback during the 1998 run, expressed his condolences on Twitter on Monday.

Coach Tobin gave me my 1st opp 2 lead a group of men&I’ll b 4ever grateful 4 the confidence he instilled n me then & blessed daily by those lessons as I pursue life,❤️purpose&happiness. RIP coach Tobin! I get knocked down, but I get up again, nothings ever going to keep me down. https://t.co/Kaj8i6KiwC — Jake Plummer (@snakestakes) July 3, 2023

Tobin was hired by then-owner Bill Bidwell in 1996, taking over for Buddy Ryan and coaching the team until 2000. Tobin was also the defensive coordinator for the Lions in 2001 and a special assistant with the Packers in 2004 before retiring.

