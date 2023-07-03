First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunday marks the hottest day of the year so far in Phoenix, with 115 degrees as the high temperature. This is eight degrees above normal for this time of the year. At least we didn’t get to our record of 118 degrees set back in 2011.

The Excessive Heat Warning will continue through Tuesday night, with temperatures expected to hover around 115 degrees for the next couple of days. Monday’s record is 117, set back in 1907. The National Weather Service reports a 40% chance of at least tying that record.

Even through our extended forecast, there isn’t much relief. We will be above 110 degrees for the next seven days. Clear skies and mostly sunny conditions are expected to kick our work week off, and breezy afternoons mainly Monday and Tuesday. We will see a very slight cool down Wednesday (just a couple of degrees) as a trough moves north. The pressure gradient will stay fairly tight, and this will create breezy conditions for the next few afternoons.

For the Fourth of July, expect a high temperature of 113 degrees with a west wind around 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

