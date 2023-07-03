Your Life
First Alert Weather: Heat wave will continue this week for metro Phoenix

First Alert Weather Day Graphic(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong ridge of high pressure centered over much of Arizona continues to bring excessive heat to the state. We’ve First Alerted through Friday for the Heat Warning around metro Phoenix. Also, an Ozone Advisory through Wednesday will likely be extended.

While we’re hopeful temps the next couple of days will back down from today’s 116, it won’t be enough to change the warning status. As we’ve not had four straight days with highs of 110 degrees or more, the longer this heatwave lasts, the more difficult it is for people and pets. Be careful out there, even if you’re only planning a short time outdoors. This kind of heat can grab you quickly.

Through the weekend, highs will be in the range of 112 to 116 degrees, with Friday possibly, shaping up to be the hottest day of the forecast week. We do see a bit of monsoon moisture making it into extreme southeast Arizona by the weekend, but we only anticipate a small number of thunderstorms there.

The Valley is nowhere close to the onset of the monsoon. By the way, the latest onset of the monsoon is July 22 or 2020. 2020 was also Phoenix’s hottest summer on record. At least we’re not going to do that. June just finished featured below-average temperatures.

July 4th, fireworks around the Valley on Tuesday night will feature temperatures still in the triple-digit range.

