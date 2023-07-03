Your Life
First Alert Weather Day: Scorching hot across metro Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another scorching day is ahead for Phoenix, with highs climbing to around 115 degrees later this afternoon. We will be just a few degrees away from the record of 117 degrees.

We have another First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday and Tuesday, with dangerous heat expected in many locations. For Monday, we started off very warm, with low temperatures in the upper 80s. By the time we get to 10 a.m., we will reach 100 degrees in Phoenix. Please get out early to beat the heat; these conditions can be dangerous!

As for the Fourth of July holiday, it also looks extremely hot, with those highs hovering around 115 degrees.

High pressure weakens just a bit as we get into Wednesday, but it will strengthen again, leaving us in the 113-to-115-degree range for most of the next seven days.

Some monsoonal moisture will creep into the state, but not enough to fire storms in Phoenix. It looks like the monsoon start will be slightly delayed this year since June was so mild and lacked heat. Not only will we be dry for the next seven days, but it also looks like the extreme heat is not going anywhere.

Highs for the end of the workweek will return to the 115 range and stay there heading into the weekend. Stay cool, Phoenix!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

