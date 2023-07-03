Clarkdale launches strict water restrictions to curb usage during well repair

CLARKDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The town of Clarkdale has launched strict water restrictions as it asks its residents to conserve water while it deals with a pump failure on the Haskell Well that happened on Saturday.

At this time, the town is using another well to provide necessary water to residents and businesses in the area however everyone is being asked to limit their water use as much as possible. The town says its “Water Demand Reduction Strategy III,” which is the strictest form of water restrictions, is temporary. However, it severely limits usage to only necessities. Clarkdale says the following rules are now in effect.

• No potable water should be used for any outdoor purposes

• No irrigation of outdoor plants.

• No washing of vehicles, outdoor sidewalks, driveways or patios.

• Water cannot be added to fountains, water features, swimming pools, spas or wading pools of more than 100 gallons of water

• Hotels can wash a customer’s linens if a stay is more than one night on request only, and the hotel shall display a notice for this

• Restaurants shall serve water to customers on request and will give notice to this effect

• Requests for commercial provisions have to be made to the Clarkdale Utilities Director.

• No new landscaping for commercial projects. Certificates of occupancy may be issued if appropriate landscaping is delayed

• Water system connection permits cannot be issued, and new connections cannot start

• No potable water may be used in violation of any other restriction deemed necessary by the town council to protect citizens

• No new commercial provisions shall be allowed unless approved by the town council

As of Monday morning, there is no estimated time for the well to be finished with repairs. Residents are asked to reach out to the Water Division and town government should they have additional questions or concerns.

