Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

City of Phoenix to pay $1M to family of brothers killed by police

The city must pay the Cocreham family $1 million for the Phoenix police shooting that took...
The city must pay the Cocreham family $1 million for the Phoenix police shooting that took place at their home in 2020.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between the City of Phoenix and a family for an officer-involved shooting that left two brothers dead almost three years ago. The city will pay the Cocreham family $1 million for the shooting that took place at their home on Oct. 20, 2020.

The shooting happened when Phoenix police were called to a domestic dispute between two family members near 22nd Street and Camelback Road. The mother of the home told officers that her two sons, 43-year-old George Cocreham and 44-year-old Emmett Cocreham, were yelling inside the home and that one of them had a rifle.

According to police, George and Emmett came out of the house and into the backyard, where officers gave them verbal commands and saw one of the brothers still holding a rifle. The brothers continued to argue, and that’s when police say one of the brothers pointed the rifle at the other brother and at officers, and officers fired at the man. Both brothers were shot and killed in the shooting. Police recovered a rifle and a BB gun resembling a firearm from the scene.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate...
Man dead after crashing car into wall in north Phoenix
File image
Teen arrested after man found shot to death in his car in Phoenix
Neither person has been found yet.
Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase
A fire that started in a vacant home in Mesa Monday morning jumped to a second home.
Firefighter injured as 2nd-alarm fire burns in Mesa; smoke seen for miles
An investigation is underway to find out what sparked the fire.
Woman hospitalized, 7 people displaced after fire at Phoenix apartment complex

Latest News

For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
Naipo's bail is set at $2 million.
Police arrest suspect in the death of man found near a Phoenix middle school
The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m.
1 dead after shooting near I-8 in Gila Bend
The crew battled serious heat to get to the second floor, where they found a bedroom full of...
Surprise house fire sends 3 people, 1 firefighter to the hospital