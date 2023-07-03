City of Phoenix to pay $1M to family of brothers killed by police

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between the City of Phoenix and a family for an officer-involved shooting that left two brothers dead almost three years ago. The city will pay the Cocreham family $1 million for the shooting that took place at their home on Oct. 20, 2020.

The shooting happened when Phoenix police were called to a domestic dispute between two family members near 22nd Street and Camelback Road. The mother of the home told officers that her two sons, 43-year-old George Cocreham and 44-year-old Emmett Cocreham, were yelling inside the home and that one of them had a rifle.

According to police, George and Emmett came out of the house and into the backyard, where officers gave them verbal commands and saw one of the brothers still holding a rifle. The brothers continued to argue, and that’s when police say one of the brothers pointed the rifle at the other brother and at officers, and officers fired at the man. Both brothers were shot and killed in the shooting. Police recovered a rifle and a BB gun resembling a firearm from the scene.

