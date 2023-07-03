Casa Grande siblings win gold and silver at national fiddle championship

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebration is in the air for one Casa Grande family after their two young children took home national awards for their fiddle performances.

Eight-year-old Sawyer and 6-year-old Isley Dietrich recently won gold and silver for their age division at the National Oldtime Fiddle Championship. “We were just hoping for her to get in the top five, but then when we heard that me and her were the last ones left, it was pretty fun!” said Sawyer.

But for the Dietrichs, playing music is a family passion. Together with their five siblings, Sawyer and Isley make up a family band called the Arizona Wildflowers. Their love for music began when their parents first put them in piano lessons, then soon learned they had a talent for string instruments. The band will be playing Tucson this fall.

