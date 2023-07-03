Your Life
Beehive fire burns 2,100 acres in southern Arizona, no containment

Around 308 firefighters are on the ground using a backburning fire suppression operation and air tankers to extinguish the flames.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of fire personnel are battling a massive brush fire that ignited in southern Arizona on Sunday.

The Beehive Fire was reported near Ruby Road and National Forest Service Road 4187, northwest of Nogales. The fire has spread to approximately 2,100 acres with no containment. Around 308 firefighters are on the ground using a backburning fire suppression operation and air tankers to extinguish the flames. However, extreme heat, low humidity and remote location of the fire have impacted the firefighter’s ability to attack the blaze.

There are currently no evacuation orders. However, the Arivaca Lake, campground and National Service Roads 4127 and 4130, and all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within two miles of the lake are closed as a way to help firefighters battle the Beehive Fire and another wildfire in the area. There is no estimated time of reopening.

