Avondale police and fire deploy fireworks enforcement team for 4th of July

AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Avondale’s Police and Fire Departments will deploy its fireworks enforcement team for the 4th of July.

Adding more extensive patrols of officers and firefighters, Police Chief Memo Espinoza said departments’ goal is ensuring residents understand the city’s zero-tolerance policy and folks safely celebrate.

“In the past, Avondale PD has responded to a flood of complaints regarding the improper use of fireworks in neighborhoods throughout the city during holiday celebrations such as Independence Day,” the chief said. “We have additional officers deployed to patrol neighborhoods to enforce against illegal fireworks, as well as legal fireworks that are being used improperly.”

Residents can use the following under the city’s firework ordinance:

Sparklers

Smoke devices

Party poppers

Ground-based sparklers

4th of July firecrackers can pose several kinds of dangers, especially fire-related ones in Arizona.

Residents are NOT allowed to use the following:

Sky or bottle rockets

Aerials

Firecrackers

Reloadable shell devices

Single tube device with report

If a resident is caught using an illegal firework or improperly using a legal one, they will be issued a $1,000 fine, cited to the Avondale City Court, and have a scheduled court date within the month.

Susan Anglin, with the Avondale Fire Department, said they want folks to have a fun 4th of July, but it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. “We see mainly burn injuries and sometimes on the worst end of the spectrum, amputations and lacerations,” Anglin said. “Right now with everything being so hot and so dry, it can cause a huge problem in our communities, so we want to be on top of that right away.”

The Fireworks Enforcement team will be ready to respond and patrol the city all day on the 4th. If you’re in or spot an emergency, immediately call 911. If you spot illegal or improper firework use, contact the department’s non-emergency line at 623-333-7001.

Both departments recommend folks enjoy one of many organized fireworks shows across the valley rather than lighting their own.

CLICK HERE if you don’t know the City of Avondale’s firework ordinance.

