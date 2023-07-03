Arizona Diamondbacks prepare for homestand against Mets, Pirates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Diamondbacks returned to Phoenix after their trip to Anaheim, where they won two out of three games against the Angels with positive takeaways. Despite giving up two huge home runs by Shohei Ohtani, which caused a stir in the baseball world over the weekend, they managed to secure the series victory. The team will now begin their final homestand before the All-Star break, facing off against the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates beginning on July 4.

It was an impressive weekend for pitchers Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson, who both dazzled and are now set to start in games against the Mets on Wednesday and Thursday. Henry managed to strike out eight batters in just 5.2 innings, while Nelson continued his impressive form by pitching at least seven innings in his second consecutive start. However, ace pitcher Zac Gallen had a tough time on Sunday, despite striking out 12 batters and matching his season high. He ultimately allowed four runs on five hits, resulting in a disappointing loss.

Zach Davies will get the start on Tuesday. Davies pitched an incredible game in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays, only allowing two hits in seven innings of work. Donning a 6.54 ERA, Davies must continue his success to maintain a spot in the rotation.

Despite a disappointing season record of 38-46, the Mets have won two consecutive games. They are now gearing up to face the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks, with pitchers Kodai Senga, Max Scherzer, and Carlos Carrasco set to take the mound during the series.

The Pirates, who were once in first place, have now fallen to a record of 39-44 due to their mediocre performance over the past month. Mitch Keller, their sole All-Star, is scheduled to pitch for the team on Saturday against the Diamondbacks, with Rich Hill taking the mound on Friday and Luis Ortiz on Sunday.

