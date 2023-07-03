Firefighter injured as 2nd-alarm fire burns in Mesa; smoke seen for miles

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large second-alarm fire is burning in Mesa sending heavy plumes of smoke across the city.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. near Country Club and 8th Avenue, just south of Broadway. While details are extremely limited, Mesa fire crews confirmed that the blaze involved two vacant properties. One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury to his hand during the firefight but no other injuries were immediately reported. Video from the scene showed a number of nearby residents evacuated.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.