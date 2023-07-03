Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Firefighter injured as 2nd-alarm fire burns in Mesa; smoke seen for miles

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large second-alarm fire is burning in Mesa sending heavy plumes of smoke across the city.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. near Country Club and 8th Avenue, just south of Broadway. While details are extremely limited, Mesa fire crews confirmed that the blaze involved two vacant properties. One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury to his hand during the firefight but no other injuries were immediately reported. Video from the scene showed a number of nearby residents evacuated.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate...
Man dead after crashing car into wall in north Phoenix
Neither person has been found yet.
Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
Man dead, 2 officers injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
The man hasn't been identified yet.
Man dead after two-vehicle, motorcycle crash in northwest Phoenix
Officials say a woman’s leg was amputated after it got trapped under a moving walkway at a Thai...
Woman’s leg amputated after getting trapped under moving walkway at airport

Latest News

.
First Alert Weather Day: Scorching hot across metro Phoenix
Due to the excessive heat warning, Phoenix Fire says all trails at Camelback Mountain and...
Hikers hitting Phoenix trails despite excessive heat warning
Hikers hitting Phoenix trails despite excessive heat warning
Wildfires can burn for weeks or even months after being completely contained.
Explaining wildfire containment and useful resources for fire safety in Arizona