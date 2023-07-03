1 dead after shooting near I-8 in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a shooting in Gila Bend near Interstate 8 on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at a home near Paloma Road and Interstate 8. MCSO says a person that was shot arrived at a fire station, where they died. Another person in the area near the freeway was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Taser. Deputies are still investigating the shooting but say the incidents are related. There is no information on a suspect available at this time.

