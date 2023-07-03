Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 dead after shooting near I-8 in Gila Bend

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Paloma Road and...
Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Paloma Road and Interstate 8.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA BEND, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) One person is dead after a shooting in Gila Bend near Interstate 8 on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at a home near Paloma Road and Interstate 8. MCSO says a person that was shot arrived at a fire station, where they died. Another person in the area near the freeway was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Taser. Deputies are still investigating the shooting but say the incidents are related. There is no information on a suspect available at this time.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate...
Man dead after crashing car into wall in north Phoenix
File image
Teen arrested after man found shot to death in his car in Phoenix
Neither person has been found yet.
Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase
A fire that started in a vacant home in Mesa Monday morning jumped to a second home.
Firefighter injured as 2nd-alarm fire burns in Mesa; smoke seen for miles
An investigation is underway to find out what sparked the fire.
Woman hospitalized, 7 people displaced after fire at Phoenix apartment complex

Latest News

Tips on how Arizonans can get the most out of their credit cards
Hobbs nominee hearings halted by GOP lawmakers after executive orders
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe Bar Manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
Naipo's bail is set at $2 million.
Police arrest suspect in the death of man found near a Phoenix middle school