Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase

Neither person has been found yet.
Neither person has been found yet.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police officers and Department of Public Safety troopers are searching for two suspects involved in a car chase that started late Saturday night.

DPS officials were attempting to stop a suspect vehicle near Tempe when a pursuit began. It eventually ended near Mill Avenue and 5th Street in Tempe, where officers and troopers found the car parked. Troopers said there was a driver and a suspect inside the car, but both fled before officials arrived at the scene.

DPS troopers or Tempe police found neither person, and troopers are now investigating. No one was injured in the pursuit, and no further details are available at this time.

