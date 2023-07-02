Multiple crews fighting 20-acre brush fire near Old US 80 highway in Buckeye

BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters from the West Valley and Phoenix are fighting the flames of a growing brush fire that was reported in Buckeye Valley on Saturday.

The fire began around 2 p.m. near the Old US 80 Highway and Arlington Road. It was first reported to be approximately 3 acres but has since grown in size to 20 acres as of 5 p.m. The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority upgraded the brush fire to a two-alarm fire due to the 110-degree heat in the area and said the flames are moving north away from homes. So far, no injuries or building damage have been reported.

It is not known if the fire is contained or under control.

The fire began around 2 p.m. near the Old US 80 Highway and Arlington Road. (Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.