Man found shot to death in his car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found shot to death in his car in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police officers were called to a shooting that happened around 12:45 a.m. on Morten Avenue, which is near Northern and 19th avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was seen running away from the area into a nearby apartment complex. Detectives were able to arrest them shortly afterward.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited, but officers say it is being investigated as a homicide.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.