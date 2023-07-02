Man dead after two-vehicle, motorcycle crash in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a car while driving his motorcycle in northwest Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and two vehicles near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with severe injuries at the scene who was taken to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries. The other vehicles involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man had crashed into the back of a car headed in the same direction. This then caused the man to fall off of the motorcycle and be hit by a truck headed north on 51st Ave. when the accident happened. No further details are available, and impairment is not believed to have been a factor.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.