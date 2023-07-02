Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after two-vehicle, motorcycle crash in northwest Phoenix

The man hasn't been identified yet.
The man hasn't been identified yet.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a car while driving his motorcycle in northwest Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and two vehicles near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with severe injuries at the scene who was taken to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries. The other vehicles involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man had crashed into the back of a car headed in the same direction. This then caused the man to fall off of the motorcycle and be hit by a truck headed north on 51st Ave. when the accident happened. No further details are available, and impairment is not believed to have been a factor.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 28-year-old man was driving east on Camelback Road when he crashed into two...
Two hospitalized after serious multi-vehicle crash in Glendale
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
Man dead, 2 officers injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at Scottsdale hotel
Glendale Fire Department says no injuries have been reported so far.
Crews battle large fire at Glendale auto repair shop
Fire crews from multiple cities battled the flames.
Multiple fires destroy 2 homes, damage 4 more in east Phoenix neighborhood

Latest News

It's a First Alert Weather Day!
First Alert Weather Day ahead as temps to reach 115
In this photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is an interior view of the...
Despite promises, attorneys are scarce as the US resumes speedy asylum screenings at border
Neither person has been found yet.
Tempe police, DPS search for two suspects involved in car chase
Burglary call ends with officer-involved shooting in Phoenix