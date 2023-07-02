Man dead after evening crash in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being involved in an evening crash in northwest Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a crash near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with severe injuries at the scene who was taken to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries. The other vehicles involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man had been driving a motorcycle when the accident happened. No further details are available, but Phoenix police say an update is expected soon.

