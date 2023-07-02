Your Life
Man dead after crashing car into wall in north Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road.
Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after crashing his car into a wall in north Phoenix.

Early Sunday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a concrete wall near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road on Black Canyon Access Road. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on fire with a man inside. He was later identified as 47-year-old Vandet Ouk. He was removed from the car and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators learned that Ouk was headed south on the access road when he crashed into the wall. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

