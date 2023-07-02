First Alert Weather: Excessive heat warning for western and southern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a hot Fourth of July holiday weekend ahead of us. June trended much cooler than normal, and the National Weather Service shows climate sites had a mean temperature departure from normal of -2 degrees.

But the weather pattern has changed with high pressure centered over southern California, and this is why we are seeing excessive heat across portions of the state. Our normal temperature for this time of the year is 107 degrees, and temperatures will be much warmer than this over the next seven days, with the hottest currently looking to be Monday at 115 degrees.

The Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday for Phoenix and areas west and south will continue through Tuesday night, but we won’t get much relief after that, with temperatures staying above 110 into next weekend.

The afternoons this weekend into early next week will be breezy with gusts to 20-30 mph, and because it’s also so dry, this will increase fire danger through the July 4th holiday. Regarding any rain chances, it looks to be pretty dry for at least the next week or so.

