First Alert Weather Day ahead as temps to reach 115

By Kylee Cruz
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re starting July on a hot note across Arizona, with temperatures well above average!

July 1st was the hottest day so far this year in Phoenix. Yesterday we hit 114, and today we’ll take it up a notch to 115. Morning lows will stay warm, with temps primarily in the 80s to start the day before climbing quickly.

Look for a high of 116 on Monday and 113 on the 4th of July. We’re calling for First Alert Weather Days through Tuesday since temps are well above average, and many people will be outside during this time. Also, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place for much of western, central and southern Arizona until Tuesday evening.

Unfortunately, we won’t see high temps drop below 110 this week. Look for 112 on Wednesday, 113 on Thursday, 115 on Friday, and 113 on Saturday.

