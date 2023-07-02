Crews contain 20-acre brush fire near Old US 80 highway in Buckeye

BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters from the West Valley have contained a growing brush fire that was reported in Buckeye Valley on Saturday.

The fire began around 2 p.m. near the Old US 80 Highway and Arlington Road. It was first reported to be approximately 3 acres but had since grown in size to 20 acres as of 5 p.m. The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority upgraded the brush fire to a two-alarm fire due to the 110-degree heat in the area and said the flames were moving north away from homes. Around 8 p.m., AFMA said crews have the fire under control. No injuries or building damage have been reported. It is not known how the fire started.

