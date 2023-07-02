Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Crews contain 20-acre brush fire near Old US 80 highway in Buckeye

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority upgraded the brush fire to a two-alarm fire due to the...
The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority upgraded the brush fire to a two-alarm fire due to the 110-degree heat in the area.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters from the West Valley have contained a growing brush fire that was reported in Buckeye Valley on Saturday.

The fire began around 2 p.m. near the Old US 80 Highway and Arlington Road. It was first reported to be approximately 3 acres but had since grown in size to 20 acres as of 5 p.m. The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority upgraded the brush fire to a two-alarm fire due to the 110-degree heat in the area and said the flames were moving north away from homes. Around 8 p.m., AFMA said crews have the fire under control. No injuries or building damage have been reported. It is not known how the fire started.

The fire began around 2 p.m. near the Old US 80 Highway and Arlington Road.
The fire began around 2 p.m. near the Old US 80 Highway and Arlington Road.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews from multiple cities battled the flames.
Multiple fires destroy 2 homes, damage 4 more in east Phoenix neighborhood
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at Scottsdale hotel
Danny G. Tiner was was booked into jail on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of...
Semi-truck driver was on TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5 on I-10 near Chandler, DPS says
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Police say a 28-year-old man was driving east on Camelback Road when he crashed into two...
Two hospitalized after serious multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

Latest News

The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
Man dead, officer injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
Glendale Fire Department says no injuries have been reported so far.
Crews battle large fire at Glendale auto repair shop
Harassment increased in both Jewish institutions and non-Jewish institutions.
Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in most states
Brophy high school senior, Brennen McHenry, said his secret is learning from his mistakes.
Brophy high school senior takes an unlikely path to success