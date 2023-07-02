Your Life
Arizona nonprofit pairs veterans with rescue dogs to help cope with trauma

A Valley nonprofit is helping veterans cope with trauma by pairing them with a new four-legged friend that needs a home.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nonprofit is helping veterans cope with trauma by pairing them with a new four-legged friend that needs a home.

Soldier’s Best Friend is a Peoria-based nonprofit that provides combat veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury with service or therapy dogs rescued from Valley shelters. Once a veteran is accepted into the program, they and the pup train together to build a trusting relationship, which includes obedience, public outings and tasks to help with symptoms specific to the veterans.

“She helps remind me that I have a reason to be here. You struggle with things that you’ve done and things that have happened,” said Tiny Hogan, a veteran in the program who was paired with his service dog Marble. With Mable, it’s different because she needs me. Who will take care of her and let her sleep in the bed and take up the whole king-sized bed.”

The pairing and training for the service dog is free for all veterans. To learn more about Solider’s Best Friend, click here.

