‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

