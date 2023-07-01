Your Life
Two hospitalized after serious multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

Traffic is being diverted in the area due to the crash.
Traffic is being diverted in the area due to the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a serious crash in Glendale that reportedly involves life-threatening injuries.

Glendale Police officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they learned that a 28-year-old man was driving east on Camelback when he crashed into two vehicles. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and impairment is being considered a factor in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the third vehicle driver, a 38-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road to 79th Avenue. Please use alternate routes near 83rd or 67th avenues, and Bethany Home and Indian School roads.

This story is still developing.

