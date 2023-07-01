Tempe completes work to replace street and park names with KKK ties

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several streets and parks in Tempe now have new identities. The city spent the day Friday working to replace the names of locations they felt shouldn’t represent the city.

“The fact of the matter is the City of Tempe found out that we have people who had parks, schools, and streets named after them who had ties to a 1920s KKK group we recognize that was completely unacceptable,” said Mayor Corey Woods.

The city chose to use pioneers who had impacts on Tempe’s history. One of the new changes is Romo Jones Street which replaced what was West Laird Street. The new street name combines the couple, Adolfo Romo and Joaquina Jones. Back in the 1920′s, they fought and won a court case that allowed their children to attend school with white children. According to the Tempe history museum, this decision was the first school de-segregation case involving Hispanics in Arizona. “It’s not just for education but for segregation that was at hand at that time in 1925. Some of us can’t even fathom the situation of segregation,” said Pamela Romo, a descendant of both Romo and Jones.

Arizona’s Family talked to the granddaughter of Pete Obregon; his name replaced East Laird Street. According to the city, Obregon was a pioneer farmer in Tempe known for his selfless acts in the community that continue to serve as fond memories for his granddaughter. “He was so giving. He would grow crops in the back…he would sell some of it and then of course, we would keep some for ourselves and then the leftovers he would share with the community. His nickname was ‘Don’ Pedro that was a prestigious honor to be called a ‘Don’,” said Alisa Fierro, the granddaughter of Obregon.

Below is a list of all the new name changes:

Parque de Soza: Replaces Hudson Park. Recognizes the multigenerational pioneer Soza family.

Rancho de Sotelo: To be a special, marked area east of Rural Road and south of University Drive, designating the 160-acre ranch of the Sotelo family, including Manuela Sotelo, a respected Latina pioneer and landowner.

Obregon Street: Replaces East Laird Street. Recognizes pioneer farmer Pedro “Pete” Obregon, known as “Don Pedro” in the community, for his work to care for others.

Michelle Brooks-Totress Park: Replaces Redden Park. Recognizes community activist, philanthropist and volunteer Michelle Brooks-Totress.

Romo Jones Street: Replaces West Laird Street. Recognizes husband-and-wife pioneers Adolfo Romo and Joaquina Jones, who fought and won in court for their children to be able to attend school with white children.

Thomas Lane: Replaces Hudson Lane. Recognizes Maggie and Theodore Thomas, an African American pioneer family and business owners.

Mary and Moses Green Park: Replaces Harelson Park. Recognizes Mary and Moses Green, who were the first African American landowners in what is now Tempe.

Ragsdale-MLK Park: Replaces Sixth Street Park. This was an additional renaming proposed by the City Council on Feb. 9 in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Lincoln Ragsdale, a prominent local Civil Rights activist, businessman and veteran.

