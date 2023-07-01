Scorching weekend forecast for AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert weather day with an Excessive Heat Warning going into effect at 10 a.m. today and continuing through Tuesday night. Dangerously hot weather is expected across the Desert Southwest over the next week as intense high pressure builds over our region.

Look for a high of 113 in the Valley today. As high-pressure shifts from California to Arizona tomorrow and Monday, we’ll see even higher afternoon temperatures near 115 degrees. The ridge is forecast to move further south early next week, bringing temperatures down a few degrees, closer to 112 by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, temperatures will stay above average and above 110 degrees through at least next Friday. Today through Tuesday are First Alert weather days.

At this point, no significant moisture is expected to move into the state for any storm chances. Our monsoon pattern looks at least a week or two away at the earliest.

A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley today and tomorrow for high ozone levels. Ozone can make breathing more challenging, especially for children, the elderly and people with asthma. People with a sensitive respiratory system are urged to limit their time outside today.

Check out the temperatures across Arizona below:

