Prescott firefighter recalls tracking down hotshots belongings

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After the Yarnell Hill Fire, a Prescott Fire battalion chief had the gut-wrenching task of determining which firefighter was in each shelter and collecting their belongings. He worked closely with the Granite Mountain Hotshots, and it’s an experience that forever changed him. “I know there was a lot of grief, frustration,” Battalion Chief Ralph Lucas said.

He acknowledged that 10 years hasn’t done much to change that. “I hope I did the best we could under the circumstances and what we were dealing with,” he explained.

The longtime Prescott firefighter worked closely with the Granite Mountain Hotshots. He provided operations support for them on the Doce Fire, just 11 days before the Yarnell Hill Fire. “Breaking in on Arizona 16, Granite Mountain Hotshots, we are in front of the flaming front,” the hotshots reported back to command that day. Then things got worse. “Our escape route has been cut off. We are preparing a deployment site and we are burning out around ourselves in the brush,” they said in their last communication. An EMT lowered into the burn zone confirmed the worst. “Yeah, Todd, on scene, 18 confirmed,” he said. The total would later be increased to 19, nearly the entire team.

Lucas was hiking in the Grand Canyon with his daughter at the time. “A helicopter flew over us and just kept circling and then all of a sudden just threw something out of the door and it was a little sandbag with ribbon and written on the ribbon was ‘Ralph Lucas and family to evacuate canyon immediately,’” he said. “I instantly went like, ‘OK, someone in my family has been killed,’ or something like that,” he continued. “We started running and we got to the helicopter. It was game-on for months and years afterwards,” Lucas said.

Lucas was taken to the deployment site, where the hotshots died. Their remains had already been taken to Phoenix. He was asked to get a team together, members of the fire department that knew the elite firefighters best to go through the site. “Everything was black and gray. There was no color. It was horrifically hot. We were just figuring it out. There was no script, there was no training in that,” he said.

They had to determine who had been in what shelter and recover whatever belongings had survived the inferno. No detail was too small. “One of our members would always constantly had a little fingernail clippers and would clip his fingernails. So just knowing that we found the fingernail clippers,” Lucas said. He said their work helped in the bigger investigation. “That little stick figure diagram based on members that knew them and just their personal belongings we had it about 80% correct,” he explained.

It’s an experience that has stayed with him. He was also at many of the funerals, presenting the American flag to each of their grieving families. He had 20 brass bracelets. “I would take that bracelet off, and I would clamp it on their wrist, and I would tell them that you are forever chained to us,” Lucas said. “It was going to go exactly perfect and there were to exceptions.”

