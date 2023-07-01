Your Life
Police investigating serious crash in Glendale

Traffic is being diverted in the area due to the crash.(Courtesy: Glendale Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a serious crash in Glendale that reportedly involves life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road and use alternate routes near 83rd or 67th avenues, and Bethany Home and Indian School roads.

This story is still developing.

