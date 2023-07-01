Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

An officer discovered the girl’s body last Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews from multiple cities battled the flames.
Multiple fires destroy 2 homes, damage 4 more in east Phoenix neighborhood
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at Scottsdale hotel
Danny G. Tiner was was booked into jail on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of...
Semi-truck driver was on TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5 on I-10 near Chandler, DPS says
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Police surrounded the store throughout the night as detectives pieced together what happened.
Circle K employee stabbed during robbery in north Phoenix

Latest News

He said his secret is learning from his mistakes.
Brophy high school senior takes an unlikely path to success
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Learning to fly: a Brophy senior's unlikely path to success
Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023....
Heat wave scorches America’s southern half as Fourth of July holiday approaches