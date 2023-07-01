Your Life
Officer injured, suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Phoenix

The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An officer is recovering in the hospital after a police shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police were involved in a shooting near 32nd and Washington streets. Details on what led to the shooting are limited, but police say officers were investigating a burglary call when the shooting occurred. One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect involved was shot and also taken to the hospital in critical condition. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

This is the 36th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 47th in the state.

