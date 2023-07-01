Officer injured, suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An officer is recovering in the hospital after a police shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police were involved in a shooting near 32nd and Washington streets. Details on what led to the shooting are limited, but police say officers were investigating a burglary call when the shooting occurred. One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect involved was shot and also taken to the hospital in critical condition. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 30th Street and Washington Street. One officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/Gl3qpKYrsq — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 1, 2023

This is the 36th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 47th in the state.

