Officer injured, suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An officer is recovering in the hospital after a police shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police were involved in a shooting near 32nd and Washington streets. Details on what led to the shooting are limited, but police say officers were investigating a burglary call when the shooting occurred. One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect involved was shot and also taken to the hospital in critical condition. An investigation into the shooting is underway.
This is the 36th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 47th in the state.
